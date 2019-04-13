This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I just made too many mistakes' - Masters mistakes foil McIlroy's latest Grand Slam bid

With today’s round of 71, his bid for a career Grand Slam looks like it will have to wait another year.

By AFP Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 11:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,376 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4591079

RORY MCILROY’S CAREER Grand Slam bid is all but over for another year.

UPI 20190410 Rory McIlroy at Augusta National. Source: UPI/PA Images

The four-time major winner probably will struggle just to extend his run of top-10 Masters finishes.

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland stumbled to his second consecutive one-under par 71 in Friday’s third round at Augusta National, walking off on one-under 215 and eight strokes adrift of leaders after a closing bogey.

“It’s not as if I’m playing bad golf,” McIlroy said.

I’m under par for the golf tournament, but I’m just not enough under par. I just made too many mistakes.

“All aspects of your game have to be really sharp to have a chance to win and to score well around here.”

McIlroy needs only the Masters green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, an every-major win feat managed only by Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan.

“I saw Tony (Finau) shot six-under the front nine. I’m going to need something like that tomorrow to maybe have a chance,” McIlroy said, before sounding a more realistic tone: “I can play a good round of golf and finish the week on a positive note.”

World number three McIlroy was the oddsmakers pick when the week began after an impressive victory in last month’s Players Championship and seven top-10 finishes to begin the year.

Masters Golf Rory McIlroy made an eagle on 15 but couldn't maintain much momentum this afternoon. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

McIlroy matched his Masters career low in last year’s third round on the way to fifth place, his fifth Masters top-10 in a row, but never looked to duplicate the feat this time.

“I just tried to play a good round of golf,” McIlroy said. “But I just haven’t been getting much out of my round. I’ve just been making too many mistakes.

I’ve been making the birdies, and doing the things that you need to do around here. I’ve just been — if I’ve missed a green, I haven’t got it up and down or put myself out of position.”

Too many tee shots into the woods and missed greens proved McIlroy’s undoing.

“I’m hitting some good shots. It’s just about hitting the shots a little bit better,” McIlroy said.

“It’s not as if anything is glaringly obvious in terms of what’s lacking in my game. It has just been one of those weeks where I haven’t quite got the momentum that I needed to get.”

- Little errors, big woes -

McIlroy settled for early pars before a 32-foot birdie putt at the par-3 fourth, but drove into spectators to bogey the par-3 sixth and another bogey followed at seven.

His tee shot at the par-5 eighth — which he eagled Friday and birdied Thursday — went left into the forest and McIlroy swung his club in disgust then salvaged par.

At nine, McIlroy bunkered his approach and could only blast into the rough on the way to bogey.

“Missing it left on six. Put myself out of position on a couple of the par-5s, where I can’t go for the green in two,” McIlroy said. “Just little things like that where a different day could be a different result.”

McIlroy began the back nine with a birdie but made bogey at 11 for the third day in a row before escaping trees to birdie the par-5 13th.

An eagle from eight feet at the par-5 15th and 12-foot birdie putt at 16 revived hope but he needed a 14-foot par save at 17 and missed a 14-footer to bogey 18.

“The rough this year is… longer than it usually is and it’s just hard to get control of your ball out of it,” McIlroy said. “I just haven’t driven it in the fairway enough to have control going into these greens.”

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie