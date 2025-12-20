Rory McIlroy wins RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award

RORY MCILROY WAS named RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year on Saturday evening in recognition of his career-defining season on the golf course.

McIlroy, who joins Barry McGuigan as the only person to win both the RTÉ and BBC awards in the same year, topped a 12-person shortlist which highlighted a remarkable year for Irish sport.

The 36-year-old took his place among golf’s all-time greats with a thrilling play-off victory at the Masters in April, becoming only the sixth man to complete the career grand slam by winning all four Major championships.

McIlroy’s golden year also included victories at the Players Championship, traditionally recognised as golf’s ‘fifth Major’, as well as at the Irish Open, and a fourth straight Race to Dubai win on the European Tour.

He also played a starring role as Europe won a fiery Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black, New York.

It is McIlroy’s third time to take home the RTÉ award, following his previous wins in 2011 and 2014.

“2025 has been an incredible year for me,” McIlroy said as he accepted the award.

I think, if I rewind 12 months ago when I was setting goals for 2025 and what it would look like, I don’t think I could have come up with this year in my wildest dreams.

“The Masters, the Irish Open, the Ryder Cup — it’s been a dream season, and I just want to say to everyone at home, thank you so much for your support. I feel it out there on the golf course and when I’m travelling around the world, and it’s not lost on me how much support I get from back home.”

Galway teenager John Shortt was named Young Sportsperson of the Year after winning 200m backstroke gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships this month, adding senior honours to his two gold medals at the World Junior Championships earlier this year.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley was named Manager of the Year in recognition of the Hoops’ success on three fronts, winning a fifth League of Ireland title in six seasons, the club’s first league and FAI Cup double since 1987, and progressing to European group stage football in the Europa Conference League for a second successive season.

All-Ireland football champions Kerry were named Team of the Year, while former Ireland rugby captain Ciarán Fitzgerald was inducted into the Hall of Fame.