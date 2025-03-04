McIlroy and Lowry paired together for Arnold Palmer Invitational opening rounds

RORY MCILROY AND Shane Lowry have been paired together in the opening rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill this week.

The tournament is one of the signature events on the PGA Tour with the Players Championship coming up next week.

McIlroy and Lowry prepare to tee off at 6pm Irish time on Thursday before their second round begins at 2.45pm on Friday.

Lowry finished third at last year’s edition of the tournament and comes into the Arnold Palmer Invitational after claiming a share of 11th place at the Cognizant Classic.

McIlroy moved up to second in the world rankings this week despite missing that tournament at Palm Beaches while Lowry has climbed up to 17th.