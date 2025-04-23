Rory McIlroy returns to action at Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry

RORY MCILROY RETURNS to action this week, making his first appearance since winning the Masters when he and Shane Lowry defend their Zurich Classic of New Orleans title.

The team event takes place at TPC Louisiana, McIlroy and Lowry having won the tournament together last year.

Thursday is a fourball format, and the duo tee off at 1.52pm Irish time.

They start Friday’s foursomes at 6.49pm Irish time, and play with American pair Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel both days.

McIlroy became only the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam when he edged out Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at the Masters earlier this month.

He missed last week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.

Last week, Lowry confirmed he will partner McIlroy once again at the Zurich Classic team event, which they won last year in a play-off against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

- Additional reporting from Press Association