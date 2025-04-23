Advertisement
More Stories
Ready to go: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTee Times

Rory McIlroy returns to action at Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry

The duo won the tournament last year.
9.54am, 23 Apr 2025

RORY MCILROY RETURNS to action this week, making his first appearance since winning the Masters when he and Shane Lowry defend their Zurich Classic of New Orleans title.

The team event takes place at TPC Louisiana, McIlroy and Lowry having won the tournament together last year.

Thursday is a fourball format, and the duo tee off at 1.52pm Irish time.

They start Friday’s foursomes at 6.49pm Irish time, and play with American pair Tom Hoge and Billy Horschel both days.

McIlroy became only the sixth male player to complete a career grand slam when he edged out Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in the first play-off hole at the Masters earlier this month.

He missed last week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour as he returned to Northern Ireland to celebrate the fifth major championship of his career.

Last week, Lowry confirmed he will partner McIlroy once again at the Zurich Classic team event, which they won last year in a play-off against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

- Additional reporting from Press Association

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie