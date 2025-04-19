McIlroy to return to action alongside Shane Lowry at Zurich Classic team event

RORY MCILROY’S POST-MASTERS break will come to an end, as he has committed to returning alongside Shane Lowry to defend their title at the team event Zurich Classic next week.

McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage, a signature event on the PGA Tour, this week, and has instead flown home to celebrate his stunning Masters triumph. McIlroy will be back Stateside next week, however, and will team up with Lowry to defend their title in New Orleans.

Advertisement

The pair had committed to the tournament a couple of months ago, and those plans have not been altered by McIlroy’s Augusta victory.

“We’ll be there. I talked to him [Wednesday] morning. We’re good to go,” Lowry told Golfweek.

“To be honest, I didn’t want him to feel like he had to play because of me,” continued Lowry.

“He’s not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there. He feels like next week is a good week to do it. So, yeah, we’ll be there.”

Lowry and McIlroy teamed up at the event for the first time last year, winning in a sudden death playoff against Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey.

Also in action next week will be Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kityama, Matt and Alex Fitzpatick, and the Hojgaard twins.

McIlroy is the only headline act missing this week’s Tour event at Hilton Head, with Lowry four-under and in a tie for 32nd place at the tournament’s halfway stage. Justin Thomas leads at 12-under.