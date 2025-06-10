Some of the other notable groupings include Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Josele Ballester (12.29pm) while world number one Scottie Scheffler will be out at 6.29pm along with Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.
Scheffler won the third major title of his career at the PGA Championship last month and if he can triumph once again it means he will be chasing a career Grand Slam when the Open comes around at Royal Portrush in July.
Rory McIlroy gets reminder of Masters glory with groupings for US Open
RORY McILROY HAS been paired with Shane Lowry and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of this weekend’s US Open.
McIlroy defeated the Englishman in a play-off to win the Masters back in April and will be reunited with him Oakmont Country club.
The trio will tee off at 12.40pm (Irish time).
