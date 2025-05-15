McIlroy struggles with opening round 74 at PGA Championship

MASTERS CHAMPION RORY McIlroy struggled in the opening round of the year’s second Major as he signed for a three-over opening round 74 at the US PGA Championship.

A bogey at the 9th, his final hole of the day, rounded off McIlroy’s day as he finished on three-over at Quail Hollow, ten shots behind the current leader Ryan Gerard, who is seven-under after 15 holes.

The American has produced a blistering run of form on the back nine with an eagle on the par-five 15th following four birdies in succession between the 10th and 13th.

Bunched behind him in a tie for second place on four-under in the clubhouse is European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, US player Alex Smalley, and German golfer Stephen Jaeger.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is four-under after 16 holes.

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry are both two-over after the opening round, while Seamus Power is one-over.

