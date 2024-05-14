Rory O'Loughlin forced to retire on medical grounds

FORMER IRISH AND LEINSTER rugby player Rory O’Loughlin has been advised to retire from rugby on medical grounds.

The Dubliner suffered a serious shoulder injury at the beginning of the season for Exeter Chiefs and despite an intensive rehab period and attempts to get back playing, having sought medical advice, he has been advised to retire from the sport.

A club statement read, ‘O’Loughlin joined Chiefs at the outset of the 2022/23 season from United Rugby Championship, Leinster and he has since made 24 Chiefs appearances.

‘The 30-year-old, who is a former St Michael’s College student, made his senior Leinster debut in September 2016 against Benetton at the RDS.

‘In the years that followed, he amassed 99 appearances for the region as he took a winner’s medal in the Champions Cup and four Pro14 finals.

‘Having already enjoyed international appearances on the 7s circuit, O’Loughlin made his full international debut for Ireland against Japan in 2017.

‘O’Loughlin says, while it is a bittersweet ending, he has enjoyed every part of his rugby journey and the valued friendships he has made along the way.

“While it has been a tough couple of months coming to terms with this new reality, I do count myself incredibly lucky to have played for two great clubs, alongside some of the game’s best players and more importantly some of my best mates.

“Although this season hasn’t gone to plan for me, I have loved my time here at Exeter. I was lucky enough to play in front of a packed-out Sandy Park many times in my first season.

“I’ve made friends here for life and the people of Exeter have been incredibly welcoming to me and my family. I’m looking forward to returning as a Chiefs fan and supporting the boys.”

‘The club would like to thank Rory for his time as an Exeter Chief and wish him well for everything that lies ahead.’