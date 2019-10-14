Roscommon follow Dublin, Mayo and Wexford in appointing commercial chief

The Roscommon team gather in a huddle ahead of their Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo.

ROSCOMMON HAVE BECOME the latest county to appoint a commercial director with Elphin’s Aidan Brady taking on the newly-created role.

Former star forward Tomas Quinn became Dublin’s commercial and marketing manager in 2014 and has been a major factor in expanding their extensive sponsorship portfolio.

It was the first position of its kind in the GAA, but other counties are starting to follow suit.

Back in June, Mayo appointed Tom Reilly as their chief commercial officer while in May 2018 Wexford brought county hurler Eanna Martin on board as their first commercial manager.

Earlier this month, Martin helped Wexford get a lucrative new four-year sponsorship deal with Zurich Insurance over the line.

Kerry appointed Maurice O’Meara last year as their commercial fundraiser but he stepped down for personal reasons in January and a replacement has not yet been announced.

Brady will initially take on the position on a voluntary basis for a trial period “so we can gauge if the role of commercial director merits a full-time position within Roscommon GAA,” according to Club Rossie chairman Pat Compton.

“To ensure this is a sustainable position we will also review the role in terms of setting up the right structures and related governance procedures,” he continued.

Brady has been involved in Club Rossie, Roscommon’s fundraising arm, since 2016 and has an extensive track record in business stretching back 25 years.

“The appointment of a commercial director is an important development in the evolution of Club Rossie,” added Compton.

“Thanks to the fantastic support of Roscommon supporters, clubs and businesses we are now generating significant funds and recurring income. This needs to be managed and grown. This appointment will help Club Rossie deliver additional revenue in the coming years.”

Roscommon have struggled to compete with the top counties on the financial front in recent years as team costs continue to rise.

Former manager Kevin McStay revealed in his newly-published memoir, The Pressure Game, that he had to put his hand in his pocket to cover the team’s hotel bills and gym memberships for players during his time in charge.

He was later recompensated by the county board but it’s one example of the financial challenges Roscommon have faced in recent times.

Commenting on his new role, Brady said: “As a proud Elphin man coming from a family steeped in the GAA this is a great honour for my family and me.

“I have been involved with Club Rossie since 2016 and I want to pay tribute to the fantastic team within Club Rossie who have raised significant revenue for Roscommon GAA since 2014. Their enthusiasm is infectious, and I look forward to continuing my work with Club Rossie.

“I am focused on looking after existing sponsors, business members and partners, bringing new companies on board and working closely with Roscommon county board to maximise the revenue generated by Club Rossie.

“I look forward to forging and developing relationships with all stakeholders and codes within the county and beyond. We will be announcing some exciting commercial initiatives and marketing opportunities for 2020 which we hope will attract new members and partners.”

