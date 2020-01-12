This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 12 January, 2020
7 goals for Roscommon in Connacht clash and Wexford hurlers defeat Kilkenny

Elsewhere Tyrone overcame Down int he Dr McKenna Cup semi-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 Jan 2020, 6:14 PM
36 minutes ago 1,981 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4962795
Kilkenny and Wexford players in action in today's semi-final.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Kilkenny and Wexford players in action in today's semi-final.
Kilkenny and Wexford players in action in today's semi-final.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

ROSCOMMON FIRED HOME seven goals to set up a meeting with Galway in next weekend’s FBD League final while the Wexford hurlers booked a spot in the Walsh Cup decider with Kilkenny.

Anthony Cunningham’s Roscommon team were far too strong for Leitrim as they blitzed their semi-final opponents by 7-16 to 0-7 as they followed up on last week’s quarter-final victory over Sligo.

Noel Gately, Andy Glennon (2) and Enda Smith netted as the Rossies went in front 4-7 to 0-1 at the break before Smith again and Finbarr Cregg (2) raised the green flags in the second half.

Davy Fitzgerald saw his Wexford team defeat Kilkenny by 2-18 to 1-9 in Callan with Michael Dwyer’s first-half goal setting them on the road to victory. Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy netted from a penalty for Kilkenny as they cut the gap to three points but Wexford pushed on with Aidan Nolan notching their second goal of the game.

Elsewhere today Tyrone advanced to the Dr McKenna Cup final courtesy of their 2-16 to 1-10 success against Down at the semi-final stage. Conall McCann and Ronan McHugh bagged their goals with Darren McCurry shooting 0-7. Cory Quinn contributed Down’s only goal of the game.

The Offaly hurlers ran out victors over Antrim by 1-16 to 1-15 in the Kehoe Cup final with manager Michael Fennelly and coach Johnny Kelly celebrating a week before they face off in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final with Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh.

Results

Dr McKenna Cup semi-final
Tyrone 2-16 Down 1-10

Kehoe Cup final
Offaly 1-16 Antrim 1-15

FBD League semi-final
Roscommon 7-16 Leitrim 0-7

Walsh Cup semi-final
Wexford 2-18 Kilkenny 1-9

