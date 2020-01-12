7 goals for Roscommon in Connacht clash and Wexford hurlers defeat Kilkenny

ROSCOMMON FIRED HOME seven goals to set up a meeting with Galway in next weekend’s FBD League final while the Wexford hurlers booked a spot in the Walsh Cup decider with Kilkenny.

Anthony Cunningham’s Roscommon team were far too strong for Leitrim as they blitzed their semi-final opponents by 7-16 to 0-7 as they followed up on last week’s quarter-final victory over Sligo.

Noel Gately, Andy Glennon (2) and Enda Smith netted as the Rossies went in front 4-7 to 0-1 at the break before Smith again and Finbarr Cregg (2) raised the green flags in the second half.

Davy Fitzgerald saw his Wexford team defeat Kilkenny by 2-18 to 1-9 in Callan with Michael Dwyer’s first-half goal setting them on the road to victory. Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy netted from a penalty for Kilkenny as they cut the gap to three points but Wexford pushed on with Aidan Nolan notching their second goal of the game.

Elsewhere today Tyrone advanced to the Dr McKenna Cup final courtesy of their 2-16 to 1-10 success against Down at the semi-final stage. Conall McCann and Ronan McHugh bagged their goals with Darren McCurry shooting 0-7. Cory Quinn contributed Down’s only goal of the game.

The Offaly hurlers ran out victors over Antrim by 1-16 to 1-15 in the Kehoe Cup final with manager Michael Fennelly and coach Johnny Kelly celebrating a week before they face off in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final with Ballyhale Shamrocks and Borris-Ileigh.

Results

Dr McKenna Cup semi-final

Tyrone 2-16 Down 1-10

Kehoe Cup final

Offaly 1-16 Antrim 1-15

FBD League semi-final

Roscommon 7-16 Leitrim 0-7

Walsh Cup semi-final

Wexford 2-18 Kilkenny 1-9

