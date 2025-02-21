Leinster and Ireland out-half Ross Byrne to join Gloucester from next season

LEINSTER AND IRELAND out-half Ross Byrne will join English Premiership side Gloucester from next season.

Byrne, whose 22 caps for Ireland included a role in his country’s 2023 Grand Slam campaign, has more recently fallen down Andy Farrell’s depth chart at 10 behind provincial teammates Sam Prendergast and Ciarán Frawley, as well as Munster’s Jack Crowley.

The 29-year-old Dubliner will take up a new challenge from 2025/26 with George Skivington’s Gloucester, who currently sit third in the English league standings.

Byrne is Leinster’s third highest-ever pointscorer with 1,156 across his 177 appearances for his native province. His decade in blue has yielded a Champions Cup medal as well as four Pro14 titles.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Gloucester Rugby for next season,” Byrne said in Gloucester’s official statement.

“The club’s exciting ambitions made it an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up. The team are producing a really great brand of rugby already, and that’s certainly something that drew me to Kingsholm.

“I’m hoping I can add to that and help the team grow further in the future.

“Having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Kingsholm before, I’m looking forward to getting out there in Cherry and White and challenging myself in one of the most competitive leagues in world rugby.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington added: director of rugby George Skivington said: “It’s rare to come across someone with so much domestic and international pedigree, and when they do become available, inevitably there’s a lot of interest in them, so it’s a real coup for us.

“Ross’s signing is a real statement of ambition, and we can’t wait for him to get started.”