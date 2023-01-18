Byrne: I've spent enough time over the years worrying about things that aren't in my control

WITH ANDY FARRELL set to name his Six Nations squad tomorrow, it was an interesting week for Leinster to put Ross Byrne forward for media duty.

The 27-year-old has had to get used to being overlooked by Farrell but capitalised on an injury crisis at out-half last November by coming on against Australia to win his first cap in 20 months and nail the match-winning penalty.

He’s backed that moment up by continuing to pull the strings for Leinster in impressive fashion, and with other 10s injured or struggling for form, it will be interesting to see if the he gets the call from Farrell this week.

Naturally, it’s one of the first questions put to Byrne as he takes his seat in the Leinster media room.

“Haven’t really thought about it,” Byrne deadpans. “Whatever happens, happens. The only thing I’m thinking about is Saturday and that’s against Racing.”

It’s understandable Byrne doesn’t want to spend too much talking about the out-half pecking order with Ireland. It’s a topic he’s had to face many times over the years, and something he’s learned not to focus too much energy on.

Like it’s a generic (approach), it’s boring, but it has to be to be honest. Like, nothing’s changed in my mind. I mean, I’ve probably spent enough time over the years worrying about elements outside, things that aren’t in my control. For me, I’m in a pretty good headspace at the moment and that’s just focusing week in, week out.”

“I feel like I am playing well,” he continues.

“I felt like I was playing well last year as well but I have definitely improved in different areas. It probably comes with experience, I probably learned a bit more. Obviously Goodie (Andrew Goodman, Leinster attack coach) has come in this year and he has been brilliant. The team has grown a lot.

“There’s lot of lads who have been here a few years and it is probably showing on the pitch that we have come a long way. We still have a good bit to go but, I suppose, with myself it is the same, just little bits and pieces each day.”

Byrne is aware he has often been labelled as more one-dimensional than some of his fellow Irish 1os, but he’s taken steps to expand his game too, with the 27-year-old adding more variety to his approach this year and showing some nice touches in attack – his clever one-handed slap pass to set up a Hugo Keenan try at Gloucester a recent example of playing on instinct.

Alamy Stock Photo Byrne has started 10 games for Leinster this season. Alamy Stock Photo

“Probably has been the case for the last couple of seasons. I’ve just been working away in the last few years. Even when Felipe (Contepomi) was here, he was hammering on that every day. And then obviously Goodie coming in and then the other coaches would be the same.

“So it’s just trying to work on it and it’s probably just people maybe noticing a little bit more now.

“I think stronger elements of my game would obviously be game management. I think that’s gone from strength to strength. I think the things that you’re good at, it’s important to make them even stronger. So I think that’s gone pretty well for me and I’m happy enough with how my kicking game is going and then taking the ball – well not taking the ball to the line – it’s what you do on the gain-line I think it’s important.”

He also acknowledges that that one moment against the Wallabies will have been enough to alter some people’s perceptions of him.

Sport is funny. Someone can do something one week and they are a hero and then the next week they are the villain. I mean, it’s the same with teams. Things change very quickly in sport. So I suppose it’s just trying to be as consistent, that’s the key thing. But that’s probably what keeps people onside.”

Byrne repeatedly gives the impression he won’t lose too much sleep if Farrell leaves him out of his squad again. It’s an attitude forged by experience.

“I suppose I’ve kinda been around long enough, there is a lot of ups and downs. Maybe I was worried a little bit about things I couldn’t control but for me it was just trying to maximise myself, trying to fulfil the potential I feel I have.”

Whatever happens tomorrow, Byrne is set to continue in the Leinster 10 shirt for Saturday’s Champion Cup clash against Racing at Aviva Stadium, where he is in line to make his 11th start of the season out of a possible 16 for the province.

In form and feeling good about himself, the out-half credits attack coach Goodman with helping him add new layers to his game.

“He has been brilliant. Obviously he has worked with some top players and obviously top coaches in the past,” Byrne adds.

“I suppose his approach to things is probably slightly different. He brings an incredible amount of energy and he’s enthusiastic, but he gets the players to do a lot as well. He’s always probably keeping us on our toes, which is great.

“He is also very open to players coming to him with different ideas. I think you’ve probably seen some of our strike plays over the last couple of weeks, how effective they’ve been. I think everyone is probably seeing how good he’s been.”

