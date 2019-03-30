'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'

IT TURNS OUT there may have been more to Leinster’s decision to pull Ross Byrne from the team to play Edinburgh last weekend, all the while Johnny Sexton nursed a ‘leg niggle’ which he has ultimately failed to recover from in time for today’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Sexton’s fitness was not risked by Leo Cullen for the European inter-pro against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.45pm, BT Sport], and instead the out-half reins have been handed to his 23-year-old deputy.

Byrne during yesterday's captain's run at the Aviva. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Byrne was a late withdrawal from last week’s starting XV after reporting tightness in his foot and even if he had been fit to face Edinburgh in the Pro14, the Leinster management would have made the decision with Sexton’s own injury very much in mind.

While the loss of Sexton is a setback for the defending European champions, particularly when the out-half would have been keen to get back on the park and put the Six Nations to bed, Byrne has proved on several occasions that he is a more than able replacement.

This will be his first start in a Champions Cup knockout game, but Byrne has accumulated vast experience in the top-tier of European competition in recent seasons, starting both games against Toulouse and Wasps back in January.

The former St Michael’s man, capped by Ireland last summer, also played a starring role in Leinster’s Pro14 semi-final defeat of Munster in Sexton’s absence and has shown time-and-time again that he has the big-game temperament and skillset to deputise for the World Player of the Year in the pivot.

Left out of Ireland’s Six Nations squad, Byrne has put the head down and worked hard at Leinster during the international period, taking on an added responsibility as Cullen’s side secured a home Pro14 semi-final with wins over Zebre, the Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

Granted a European quarter-final at a sold-out Aviva Stadium is a much bigger test, but Cullen has complete trust in Byrne and his ability to steer Leinster around the park at 10.

“It is a great step for Ross,” the Leinster head coach said. “If anybody deserves the chance, he is probably the person who deserves it more than anybody else in the group.

“In last year’s European campaign, Ross was unbelievably unlucky to miss out on the quarter-final, semi-final, final of Europe after the role he played during the campaign.

“In the game here against Exeter when he comes on early, he leaves for a HIA, comes back on and steers us around the field after we were 17-3 down in that game. He played a huge role that day.

The out-half is ready to step in for Sexton. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Away against Montpellier, he started that game over there which meant we got a top seeding. He has played such an important role this year, in round five and round six.

“He is in good form at the moment. He’s confident at the moment. The fact he hasn’t been in [Ireland] camp means he’s very clear on what we’re trying to deliver as coaches.

“That makes a big difference. For other guys dropping back in and out, it is more difficult. Ross has a good, clear picture in his mind as to what we are all trying to do and he’s delivering well on that over the course of the season.

“He’s pretty integral to a lot of the good things that have taken place so far this year.”

Cullen added: “You are relying on the next person to step in. I say it all the time, ‘always be ready’ because of the work that’s gone on to get us to a home semi-final in the Pro14 you have the luxury of making some of those decisions and again just relying on the next person to step in and be ready.

“We say it all the time, always be ready.

“That’s what the better teams do, they have a squad that are able to lose guys at the last minute and still not affect the actual overall performance of the team so I think the group has shown that pretty well over the last while.”

