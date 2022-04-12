Rotherham's promotion push dealt blow by Bazunu's Portsmouth

IT WAS A BAD night for Irish international Chiedozie Ogbene: his Rotherham side slumped to a 3-0 loss to Portsmouth to damage their promotion push from League One.

Having led the league for most of the season, Rotherham have recently been knocked out of the automatic promotion places and down to third place, three points behind an MK Dons side that rescued a draw with AFC Wimbledon last weekend thanks to a stunning Troy Parrott volley.

Rotherham, though, had two games in hand on Dons with tonight the first, but it ended in an opportunity missed. Ogbene started for Rotherham but saw his side slump to a 3-0 loss, the goals coming from former Rotherham players George Hirst and Clark Robertson along with Irish-eligible Marcus Harness.

Gavin Bazunu started for Portsmouth, and kept his sixteenth clean sheet of the season, with Ronan Curtis also playing the full game for Pompey. Irish U21 striker JJ Kayode started for Rotherham.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, leaders Wigan Athletic were held to a 0-0 draw against Burton Albion. Will Keane started for Wigan, with Jamie McGrath once again absent from the matchday squad. James McClean remains absent with injury.

Wigan remain league leaders with 87 points from 41 games, with MK Dons four points further back having played a game more. Rotherham remain third on 80 points, and have one game in hand on Dons. Their superior goal difference means automatic promotion remains largely in their hands, for now at least.