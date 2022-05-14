Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 May 2022
'He has the capability and CV' - Hodgson backs Brendan Rodgers to be next England boss

Rodgers has impressed with his work at the King Power Stadium.

By Press Association Saturday 14 May 2022
Image: PA
WATFORD BOSS ROY Hodgson has said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is a potential future England manager.

Rodgers, who takes his Foxes side to Vicarage Road on Sunday, has impressed with his work at the King Power Stadium, registering back-to-back top-six finishes in the last two years and winning last season’s FA Cup, which built on the excellent work he did at Celtic.

And when Gareth Southgate, who is under contract until the end of 2024, moves on, former Three Lions boss Hodgson says the Northern Irishman could be the man to take the job on.

The 74-year-old, who managed England between 2012 and 2016, said: “Yes, why not? The fact is he is a very good manager. His record is excellent and he has done it at big clubs.

“Places where it is not easy to work. He did at Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester, taking over a team in recent years who have shown themselves to be among the elite. He has kept them elite and done extremely well.

“Why not? The fact is we are blessed in this country, there are a lot of good managers and good coaches. On the day when Gareth Southgate decides to call it a day or move on, I don’t think there will be any shortage of candidates for taking the job on.

“I certainly wouldn’t be one to dismiss Brendan’s chances in any way. Whether or not he would want to do it is another matter. But of course he has the capability and CV, so who knows?”

Press Association

