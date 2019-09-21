This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roy Keane joins Sky Sports punditry team for Premier League season

‘While I’m not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.’

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 1:40 PM
14 minutes ago 743 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4818893
Keane will be on Sky on Sunday.
ROY KEANE, WHO has recently stated his intentions to return to management in the future, has joined Sky Sports’ punditry team for the Premier League season.

The former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder has appeared on Sky Sports’ top-flight coverage before, but has now signed up to be a full-time analyst with the broadcaster.

Keane, who has been out of a job since leaving his role as Martin O’Neill’s assistant at Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, will be part of Sky Sports’ Premier League double-header on Saturday as Man United travel to West Ham and Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve worked with Sky Sports quite a few times over the years and it’s always been an experience I’ve enjoyed, so this makes absolute sense,” Keane said.

“While I’m not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.

“It’s a game of opinions, I’ve never shied away from giving mine and that’s only going to continue this season. Sky Sports has always been famous for the heated debates — I look forward to starting a few more.”

