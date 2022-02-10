Membership : Access or Sign Up
Keane rules out return to Sunderland according to reports

The former Ireland and Manchester United captain was interviewed twice for the vacant post.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 10:44 AM
Roy Keane isn't returning to Sunderland.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
THE PROSPECT OF Roy Keane returning to management in Wearside has faded, according to a number of reports this morning.

The Athletic’s Michael Walker broke the story that Keane has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Lee Johnson who was dismissed following Sunderland’s 6-0 defeat to Bolton.

Keane had spoken to the club on two occasions in the last week. His decision not to take the job was made last night, according to reports that have circulated in the north-east.

The Cork-man launched his managerial career with the club in 2006, guiding Sunderland to promotion in his first season, helping them retain their Premier League status in his second. He left the club midway through his third campaign and later managed Ipswich Town, with considerable less success.

That was his last stint as a manager but he has worked as an assistant, first as Martin O’Neill’s sidekick with Ireland and later Nottingham Forest, but also briefly with Paul Lambert at Aston Villa.

Azerbaijan offered him the national team position last year. He turned the opportunity down.

