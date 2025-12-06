TONIGHT’S LATE LATE Toy Show was another brilliant edition of the annual RTÉ programme, packed full of memorable moments for all the children who featured across the show.
A standout surprise was the arrival of Republic of Ireland and Man United legend Roy Keane.
Keelan Tiernan and Dylan Bowe, two best friends from Dublin, were on the show reviewing games when Keane stunned the pair with a shock appearance. Keelan explained during their segment that he lives with Tourettes syndrome which was followed by a video message from singer Lewis Capaldi who also lives with the condition.
Keelan excitedly told Keane that he plays in midfield, to which a delighted Keane replied:
“Good boy, best position to play!”
Earlier in the show, Shane Lowry made one young golf fan’s night. Six-year-old Declan Ryan was showcasing his golf skills when he told presenter Patrick Kielty that his heroes were Lowry and Rory McIlroy.
He then recreated Lowry’s famous putt at the Ryder Cup before the Offaly man spoke to Declan via video. He told the youngster to keep practicing and enjoying the game before inviting him to spend the day with Lowry at next year’s Irish Open.
Later in the show, there was a big shock in store for Liverpool super fan Layla Doyle who received an invitation on video from Liverpool — and Northern Ireland international — Conor Bradley to come over to watch a game at Anfield.
Roy Keane surprises young fans in Toy Show as Shane Lowry and Conor Bradley also feature
