Former Monaghan star Conor McManus. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeOn the box

Shefflin, McManus and McKaigue announced as RTÉ GAA pundits

Kilkenny hurling legend returns as two recently-retired Ulster football greats join the line-up.
3.01pm, 4 Apr 2025

RTÉ HAVE ANNOUNCED their GAA punditry additions ahead of the 2025 championships.

Kilkenny hurling legend Henry Shefflin returns to The Sunday Game and live TV games following his stint at the Galway helm.

Two recently-retired Ulster football greats also join the line-up in Monaghan’s Conor McManus and Chrissy McKaigue of Derry.

RTÉ kicks off its live championship coverage this weekend, with the Ulster senior football preliminary round showdown of Donegal and Derry. 

You can view the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 football championship here>

