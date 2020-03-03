This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ secure rights to Ireland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off clash

There had been doubts over whether the game would be shown on free-to-air TV.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 12:01 PM
https://the42.ie/5030743
The Irish team (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S PLAY-OFF semi-final against Slovakia will be shown on national TV after RTÉ today confirmed that it had secured the rights to the game.

There had been doubts as to whether the match would be shown on free-to-air television. The play-off games are technically considered Nations League matches rather than Uefa European qualifiers, with only Sky Sports originally holding the rights to show the former.

If Ireland advance, RTÉ will also show the play-off final on 31 March, which could see the Boys in Green play away against either Northern Ireland or Bosnia, with a coveted Euro 2020 spot up for grabs.

The play-off semi-final in Bratislava, which kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday 26 March, will see host Darragh Maloney joined by pundits Liam Brady and Didi Hamann, with George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan on commentary.

The broadcaster has also confirmed coverage of the Irish Women’s Euro 2021 Qualifiers at home against Greece (Thursday 5 March, 7.00pm) and away against Montenegro on (Wednesday 11 March, 2.30pm), with RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player providing live coverage.

It has also been announced that ‘The Boys In Green,’ a two-part documentary on the Jack Charlton years, will air on RTÉ One, beginning on 9 March at 9.35pm.

According to RTÉ, the programme “tells the story of a nation coming of age on the football field and off it,” and will feature contributions from Tony Cascarino, John Aldridge, Mick McCarthy, Ronnie Whelan, David O’Leary, Jason McAteer, Kevin Sheedy and Stephen Staunton.

