Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Gavin and his 5-in-a-row Dubs scoop RTÉ Manager and Team of the Year awards

The former manager and his history-making charges took individual and team honours at a ceremony on Saturday night.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 11:05 PM
19 minutes ago 431 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4934206
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Jim Gavin salutes the crowd at Dublin's homecoming in September.
Jim Gavin salutes the crowd at Dublin's homecoming in September.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JIM GAVIN HAS been crowned RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year for 2019, with his five-in-a-row-winning Dublin side capping a historic year by being proclaimed Team of the Year at Saturday night’s ceremony.

Gavin, who stepped down from his post as Dublin boss just over a fortnight ago, steered his charges to a record-breaking fifth consecutive All-Ireland Senior football title following two memorable encounters with Kerry in September.

It was Gavin’s sixth time lifting the Sam Maguire as a manager. Under his tutelage, the Dubs lost just one championship encounter between 2013 and 2019.

The 2019 team became the first in the history of the sport to win a fifth All-Ireland on the spin, with goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton being named the 2019 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year as voted by his fellow inter-county players in September.

The RTÉ Sport awards were decided upon by a 12-person judging panel selected by the State broadcaster, and not a public vote as had been the case during recent years.

