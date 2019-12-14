Gavin and his 5-in-a-row Dubs scoop RTÉ Manager and Team of the Year awards

JIM GAVIN HAS been crowned RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year for 2019, with his five-in-a-row-winning Dublin side capping a historic year by being proclaimed Team of the Year at Saturday night’s ceremony.

Gavin, who stepped down from his post as Dublin boss just over a fortnight ago, steered his charges to a record-breaking fifth consecutive All-Ireland Senior football title following two memorable encounters with Kerry in September.

It was Gavin’s sixth time lifting the Sam Maguire as a manager. Under his tutelage, the Dubs lost just one championship encounter between 2013 and 2019.

"I'll have friendships for life and I'll cherish those" Manager Of the Year Jim Gavin sums up his time as Dublin manager #rtesport #rtesportawards pic.twitter.com/EzMfh9Uu7K — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 14, 2019

The 2019 team became the first in the history of the sport to win a fifth All-Ireland on the spin, with goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton being named the 2019 PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year as voted by his fellow inter-county players in September.

The RTÉ Sport awards were decided upon by a 12-person judging panel selected by the State broadcaster, and not a public vote as had been the case during recent years.