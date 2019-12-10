This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ Sport announce nominees for manager and team of the year awards

GAA, soccer and horse racing are among the sports represented in the shortlists.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,138 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4926587
Liam Sheedy and Jim Gavin have both been included in the Manager of the Year nominees.
RTÉ SPORT HAVE announced their shortlists for the Manager of the Year and Team of the Year awards for 2019.

The Manager of the Year shortlist features Jim Gavin, who recently stepped down as Dublin football boss after guiding the county to an unprecedented All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has also been nominated after the Premier County’s Liam MacCarthy success this year, as well Mick Bohan who guided the Dublin ladies to a three-in-a-row in 2019.

Galway camaogie manager Cathal Murray, horse-racing trainer Joseph O’Brien, boxing trainer Ross Enamait and Dundalk boss Vinny Perth complete the list of nominees.

The Team of the Year nominees for 2019 include the victorious Dublin men’s and ladies football sides along with the Tipperary hurlers and Galway camógs.

The Ireland women’s hockey team also get the nod after an historic year in which they qualified for their first-ever Olympics.

Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 live on RTÉ One on Saturday, 14 December at 9.20pm.

The Sportsperson of the Year award as well as the Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year awards will be presented.

There will also be a new inductee into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year 2019 Nominees 

  • Mick Bohan
  • Ross Enamait
  • Jim Gavin
  • Cathal Murray
  • Joseph O’Brien
  • Vinny Perth
  • Liam Sheedy

RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 2019 Nominees

  • Dublin Football
  • Dublin Ladies Football
  • Dundalk FC
  • Galway Camogie
  • Ireland Hockey Team
  • Irish Show Jumping Team
  • Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy
  • Team Tiger Roll
  • Tipperary Hurling

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

