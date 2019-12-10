RTÉ Sport announce nominees for manager and team of the year awards

Liam Sheedy and Jim Gavin have both been included in the Manager of the Year nominees.

RTÉ SPORT HAVE announced their shortlists for the Manager of the Year and Team of the Year awards for 2019.

The Manager of the Year shortlist features Jim Gavin, who recently stepped down as Dublin football boss after guiding the county to an unprecedented All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy has also been nominated after the Premier County’s Liam MacCarthy success this year, as well Mick Bohan who guided the Dublin ladies to a three-in-a-row in 2019.

Galway camaogie manager Cathal Murray, horse-racing trainer Joseph O’Brien, boxing trainer Ross Enamait and Dundalk boss Vinny Perth complete the list of nominees.

The Team of the Year nominees for 2019 include the victorious Dublin men’s and ladies football sides along with the Tipperary hurlers and Galway camógs.

The Ireland women’s hockey team also get the nod after an historic year in which they qualified for their first-ever Olympics.

Darragh Maloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 live on RTÉ One on Saturday, 14 December at 9.20pm.

The Sportsperson of the Year award as well as the Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year awards will be presented.

There will also be a new inductee into the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year 2019 Nominees

Mick Bohan

Ross Enamait

Jim Gavin

Cathal Murray

Joseph O’Brien

Vinny Perth

Liam Sheedy

RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 2019 Nominees

Dublin Football

Dublin Ladies Football

Dundalk FC

Galway Camogie

Ireland Hockey Team

Irish Show Jumping Team

Paul O’Donovan & Fintan McCarthy

Team Tiger Roll

Tipperary Hurling

