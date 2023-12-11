Who do you think should win the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year?

THE NOMINEES FOR the RTÉ Sport Team of the Year 2023 have been revealed.

All-Ireland winners across four Gaelic games codes, the League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division champions and the Munster and Ireland rugby teams are all in the running, along with Para Cycling and rowing duos.

2022 winners Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are nominated once again after their most recent world title success, while Katie-George Dunlevy — who landed the prize alongside Eve McCrystal in ’21 — is recognised alongside Linda Kelly.

The Dublin Men and Women’s footballers, the Limerick hurlers, Cork camogie team and Shamrock Rovers make up the shortlist along with Munster and Ireland.

The RTÉ Sport Awards 2023 take place on Saturday, 16 December, with Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney presenting live from Studio 4 in Donnybrook [coverage on RTÉ 1].

RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year and Manager of the Year are also down for decision.

RTE’s bios of the nominees for Team of the Year are detailed below:

Limerick Hurling

League champions, five-in-a-row Munster champions and joint-record four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Limerick celebrate their 2023 All-Ireland hurling title. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin Men Football

The Dublin men’s football team beat Kerry in the decider to reclaim Sam Maguire after a three-year wait.

Dublin Women Football

Likewise for the Dublin women’s team as they also overcame the Kingdom in the final.

Cork Camogie

The Rebels won a 29th All-Ireland title in August, beating Waterford in the final for their first title since 2018.

Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley’s side were crowned League of Ireland champions for the fourth season in succession, equalling the record of the 1984-87 Hoops team.

Munster Rugby

A first piece of silverware in 12 years for Munster as they won the United Rugby Championship.

Irish Rugby

A fourth grand slam for the Irish rugby team and first completed in Dublin.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Johnny Sexton lifting the Six Nations trophy. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly

Double gold for Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly at the Para Cycling World Championships.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan

World gold again for Irish rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, a fourth in a row for O’Donovan and third for McCarthy.

