Who will follow Paul O'Donovan as this year's RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year? Naoise Culhane
Here are the 12 nominees for the 2025 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award

The winner will be announced in a live TV broadcast on Saturday 20 December.
6.24pm, 11 Dec 2025
4

MASTERS CHAMPION AND Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy heads the shortlist for the 2025 RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year award, with the strength in depth across the 12 nominees indicative of a remarkable year for Irish sport on the international stage.

This year’s shortlist features world champions in no fewer than four different sports, including Aoife O’Rourke (boxing), Fiona Murtagh (rowing), Lara Gillespie (cycling), and Orla Comerford (para-athletics).

Kate O’Connor, world silver medallist in the heptathlon, is recognised, as are Roisin Ni Riain, who brought home a remarkable five medals from World Para-Swimming Championships, and cyclist Ben Healy, who topped his brilliant performances at the Tour de France by landing Ireland’s first world cycling medal in 30 years with World Championship bronze.

European Indoor champion Sarah Healy is nominated following another stellar year, as are Budapest hat-trick hero Troy Parrott, Champions League winner and Ireland WNT centurion Katie McCabe, and three-time Footballer of the Year, Kerry great David Clifford.

The RTÉ Sport Awards take place on Saturday 20 December, and will be shown live on RTÉ One from 8.05pm.

2025 RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year – Nominees

  • Aoife O’Rourke (Boxing)
  • Ben Healy (Cycling)
  • David Clifford (Gaelic Football)
  • Fiona Murtagh (Rowing)
  • Katie McCabe (Soccer)
  • Kate O’Connor (Athletics)
  • Lara Gillespie (Cycling)
  • Orla Comerford (Para-Athletics)
  • Rory McIlroy (Golf)
  • Roisín Ní Riain (Para-Swimming)
  • Sarah Healy (Athletics)
  • Troy Parrott (Soccer)

