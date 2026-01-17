TWO YEARS ON from St Brigid’s hearts being broken by Conor Glass and Glen, the Roscommon kingpins are back in the All-Ireland senior club final.

Kerry debutants Dingle are the opposition on this occasion, the Andy Merrigan Cup the ultimate prize.

St Brigid’s won it once before, back in 2013 when Frankie Dolan was the late hero against Ballymun Kickhams.

“Very fond memories of that day,” Ruaidhrí Fallon smiles, one of five or six current starters who played at half-time on St Patrick’s Day 13 years ago.

The recollections of 2024 aren’t quite as joyful.

Glen snatched victory at the death, St Brigid’s having been the better team for much of the game. So close, yet so far.

Manager Jerome Stack stood down in the aftermath, former Roscommon football and Galway hurling boss Anthony Cunningham returned, and Brigid’s hit the road towards redemption.

“Probably some harsh truths were brought up in the sense of we maybe should have closed out that game better, maybe acted a small bit inexperienced,” Fallon tells The 42.

“Since then we’ve been using that feeling of hurt and regret of leaving one behind us to fuel us in all of our big games. Sometimes this year when our backs have been to the wall that fear of bowing out or fear of losing again has really driven us on and got us over the line.”

That gut-wrenching Glen defeat has been openly pointed to time and time again. Embrace rather than ignore. Live and learn.

“It’s something that’s definitely playing on the minds of players as individuals so why not (reference it) as a group? We’re all in the same boat that we talk about it with each other and with management and try to put some sort of a positive spin on it which I think we have done in a good way.

“It’s long enough now and we’re grown up enough at this stage that we can speak about it and fuel ourselves going forward and going the right way.”

Anthony Cunningham. ©INPHOJames Crombie ©INPHOJames Crombie

Central to that approach is Cunningham, in his second stint as St Brigid’s manager, two decades on.

“He’s extremely good on an emotional level for getting us nicely geed up or the perfect amount hyped before games and in the build-up, without letting it boil over or lead into negative stuff,” says Roscommon defender Fallon.

“He touches on how everything is earned in sport and you don’t really deserve anything.”

The veteran coach has achieved so much, yet often flies under the radar. His impact is keenly felt around Kiltoom, Cam and the surrounding areas.

“He’s unbelievable to work under,” Fallon continues. “It’s sometimes maybe forgotten how much he has achieved, especially with the switchover of codes.

“The days that he’s had, whether it was with Galway hurling or with Roscommon football, them days definitely stand to him as a character and as a manager and it’s something he definitely tries to instill in us.

“The experience he has of winning and on the other foot of losing as well. He knows what it takes to get over the line so that’s extremely valuable as probably a semi-young team, with not a huge amount of experience. To have him leading us and guiding us is great.”

Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s) and Michael Geaney (Dingle) ahead of the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland senior club championship final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Standing in St Brigid’s way are Dingle. The East Kerry outfit have had a rollercoaster journey to this point, and Fallon is expecting a “massive battle” at Croke Park.

Talk of a Kerry clean sweep has heightened this week, after An Ghaeltacht and Ballymacelligott reigned supreme in the intermediate and junior deciders. Kerry indeed lifted the Sam Maguire last summer, so Dingle could complete a glittering 2024/25 season for the Kingdom.

“It’s probably not something we mention or think about too much but it’d be definitely nice to stop the Kerry train that they’re on at the moment,” says Fallon.

“We fell short the last time (2024) of stopping the bit of an Ulster train that was going. I think they cleaned up in that year so we have that chance again to right the wrongs from the last day.

“So that’s kind of a common theme, but we’re more worried about just Brigid’s and ourselves getting over the line rather than stopping the Kerry onslaught that’s on at the moment.”

Club is the singular focus right now, the be all and end all, but Fallon is enthused about the wider realm of Roscommon football. With Mark Dowd taking the reins, an exciting 2026 lies ahead. One St Brigid’s can happily kickstart.

“A fresh face involved and a new set up, so a new lease of life,” Fallon, who spent a stint in the Connacht rugby academy in his younger years, concludes.

“The Brigid’s hat is well and truly on and it’s kind of tunnel vision at this stage. But I’d be lying if I said I’m not extremely excited to try and show my worth and compete again at Division 1 level for Roscommon at some stage.

“Obviously that’s a small bit further down the line and hopefully I have to worry about getting back into shape for it after a few weeks of celebrating!”

