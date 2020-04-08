This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know the racing careers of Ted and Ruby Walsh?

It’s 20 years today since the pair were celebrating their Grand National win.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 6:30 PM
38 minutes ago 466 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5069227

Straightforward one to start with. What horse did Ted and Ruby celebrate victory with in the 2000 Grand National?
PA
Niki Dee
Brave Highlander

Mely Moss
Papillon
The biggest Cheltenham win of Ted's career as a jockey came in 1979. What race was it in?
PA
Gold Cup
Champion Hurdle

Queen Mother Champion Chase
Stayers' Hurdle
How many times was Ruby the leading jockey winner at the Cheltenham Festival?
INPHO
9
13

7
11
Complete the following quote from Ted Walsh - 'This is really a lovely horse, I once ___ ___ ___ ?
INPHO
Backed to win
Rode her mother

Saw her fall
Trained to victory
Which of these horses did Ruby not triumph in the Champion Hurdle with?
Jezki
Faugheen

Hurricane Fly
Annie Power
And which horse did Ruby win the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice with?
INPHO
Denman
Kauto Star

Best Mate
Long Run
And can you complete this Ted Walsh quote - 'I never ___ ___ ___ '?
INPHO
Saw a Kardashian
Ate a Kardashian

Knew a Kardashian
Met a Kardashian
Who else did Ruby win the Grand National on board?
INPHO
Ballabriggs
Don't Push It

One For Arthur
Hedgehunter
Do you know the winner of the 2000 Irish Grand National that Ted trained and Ruby was in the saddle for?
INPHO
Commanche Court
Numbersixvalverde

The Bunny Boiler
Bobbyjo
And finally Ruby retired in 2019 after winning with Kemboy at what Irish track?
INPHO
Leopardstown
Punchestown

Fairyhouse
Gowran Park
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like horse racing?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

