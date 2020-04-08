TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you know the racing careers of Ted and Ruby Walsh?
It’s 20 years today since the pair were celebrating their Grand National win.
Straightforward one to start with. What horse did Ted and Ruby celebrate victory with in the 2000 Grand National?
PA
Niki Dee
Brave Highlander
Mely Moss
Papillon
The biggest Cheltenham win of Ted's career as a jockey came in 1979. What race was it in?
PA
Gold Cup
Champion Hurdle
Queen Mother Champion Chase
Stayers' Hurdle
How many times was Ruby the leading jockey winner at the Cheltenham Festival?
INPHO
9
13
7
11
Complete the following quote from Ted Walsh - 'This is really a lovely horse, I once ___ ___ ___ ?
INPHO
Backed to win
Rode her mother
Saw her fall
Trained to victory
Which of these horses did Ruby not triumph in the Champion Hurdle with?
Jezki
Faugheen
Hurricane Fly
Annie Power
And which horse did Ruby win the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice with?
INPHO
Denman
Kauto Star
Best Mate
Long Run
And can you complete this Ted Walsh quote - 'I never ___ ___ ___ '?
INPHO
Saw a Kardashian
Ate a Kardashian
Knew a Kardashian
Met a Kardashian
Who else did Ruby win the Grand National on board?
INPHO
Ballabriggs
Don't Push It
One For Arthur
Hedgehunter
Do you know the winner of the 2000 Irish Grand National that Ted trained and Ruby was in the saddle for?
INPHO
Commanche Court
Numbersixvalverde
The Bunny Boiler
Bobbyjo
And finally Ruby retired in 2019 after winning with Kemboy at what Irish track?
INPHO
Leopardstown
Punchestown
Fairyhouse
Gowran Park
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like horse racing?
