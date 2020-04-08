Quiz: How well do you know the racing careers of Ted and Ruby Walsh?

Straightforward one to start with. What horse did Ted and Ruby celebrate victory with in the 2000 Grand National? PA Niki Dee Brave Highlander

Mely Moss Papillon

The biggest Cheltenham win of Ted's career as a jockey came in 1979. What race was it in? PA Gold Cup Champion Hurdle

Queen Mother Champion Chase Stayers' Hurdle

How many times was Ruby the leading jockey winner at the Cheltenham Festival? INPHO 9 13

7 11

Complete the following quote from Ted Walsh - 'This is really a lovely horse, I once ___ ___ ___ ? INPHO Backed to win Rode her mother

Saw her fall Trained to victory

Which of these horses did Ruby not triumph in the Champion Hurdle with? Jezki Faugheen

Hurricane Fly Annie Power

And which horse did Ruby win the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice with? INPHO Denman Kauto Star

Best Mate Long Run

And can you complete this Ted Walsh quote - 'I never ___ ___ ___ '? INPHO Saw a Kardashian Ate a Kardashian

Knew a Kardashian Met a Kardashian

Who else did Ruby win the Grand National on board? INPHO Ballabriggs Don't Push It

One For Arthur Hedgehunter

Do you know the winner of the 2000 Irish Grand National that Ted trained and Ruby was in the saddle for? INPHO Commanche Court Numbersixvalverde

The Bunny Boiler Bobbyjo