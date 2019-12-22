This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rudiger sends message to racists following controversy at Tottenham Stadium

The Chelsea defender said ‘no to racism’ and called on culprits to ‘get some basic education’.

By AFP Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 11:50 PM
13 minutes ago 252 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4945866
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

ANTONIO RUDIGER, the German international defender who was subject to a stream of monkey chants in Chelsea’s Premier League win over Tottenham, said he wants the culprits caught and punished.

The 26-year-old was targeted by some Tottenham fans after he was involved in a clash with Son Heung-min that triggered a red card for the South Korean star.

Son kicked out at Rudiger after they collided and the German centre-back went to the turf clutching his stomach.

“It’s just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop?,” Rudiger tweeted.

“I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them.

If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident.”

In a four-part message on Twitter, Rudiger, who joined Chelsea from Roma in Italy in 2017, stressed that the issue should not be swept under the carpet.

However, he insisted the racism he experienced in his team’s 2-0 win at their London rivals, resulted from the actions of a minority.

I don’t want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders.”

However, he added: “It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it’s very important to talk about it in public. 

“If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always).”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie