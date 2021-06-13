BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 13 June 2021
Advertisement

Rüdiger warns that Germany must be 'a little bit dirty' to subdue French flair

‘Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker,’ says the Chelsea defender.

By AFP Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,344 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465594
Antonio Rüdiger with team-mate Ilkay Gündogan during a training session as Germany prepare for Euro 2020.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Antonio Rüdiger with team-mate Ilkay Gündogan during a training session as Germany prepare for Euro 2020.
Antonio Rüdiger with team-mate Ilkay Gündogan during a training session as Germany prepare for Euro 2020.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CHELSEA DEFENDER ANTONIO Rüdiger insists Germany need to get a little dirty in their Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday in order to subdue the world champions’ forward firepower.

France start as clear favourites for the Group F clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena, while Germany’s defence faces a stern test having leaked 20 goals in 13 games this season.

Fresh from winning the Champions League final with Chelsea, Rüdiger insists the Germans can ill afford to allow France’s star forwards like Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann room to attack.

“Of course, they have good forwards, we have to be ready to win the one-on-one challenges,” Rüdiger said today at Germany’s Euro 2020 base in Bavaria.

“We have to be a little dirty, not always be nice or try to play nice football. Against players like them, you have to throw down a marker.”

Rüdiger is set to make his 42nd appearance for Germany having become “a very important player” for head coach Joachim Löw, who regards him a “centre-back of the highest level”.

Rüdiger sees France as one of the favourites to win the European Championship title and says Germany must “dictate the game. We can, and are ready, to do that.”

France warmed up for Euro 2020 with 3-0 friendly wins over both Wales and Bulgaria, while Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark before a 7-1 rout of minnows Latvia.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rüdiger, 28, is set to join 2014 World Cup winners Mats Hummels and Matthias Ginter in Germany’s three-man defence.

The Chelsea centre-back is wearing a mask to protect a facial injury suffered during Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final first-leg draw at Real Madrid.

“It’s still there for protection,” Rüdiger said of the mask. “I’ll have to see what the Chelsea doctors say when I get back to London.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie