This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Kearney was really in no position to contest the ball': Leinster get the benefit of any doubt on replay

Faraway screens just might have helped Rob Kearney avoid a red in Glasgow.

By The42 Team Monday 27 May 2019, 7:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,870 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4656638

THE END OF the rugby season is here, so The42 Rugby Weekly is celebrating with an early release of this week’s podcast while Leinster are still celebrating back-to-back Pro14 titles.

Although Leo Cullen’s men got over the line with a dominant display, the match was not without contentious incidents. And Rob Kearney – who has re-signed for another year with Ireland and Leinster – escaping with a yellow after his aerial collision with Stuart Hogg was chief among them.

Even before Hogg, playing his last game for the Warriors, was told he wouldn’t be playing on after suffering a suspected concussion, many onlookers already felt that the veteran Louthman had earned a red.

However, after a TMO review, referee Nigel Owens decided the clash merited just a sin-bin.

“My initial impression was: he’s landed on his side, I think it’s going to be a yellow card,” says Murray Kinsella as he was joined by Gavan Casey and Sean Farrell for The42 Rugby Weekly today.

“Then I saw the replay, got a closer view of Kearney’s actions and felt ‘this is going to be a red.’”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Oddly enough, the positioning of the screens in Celtic Park may have had a bearing on the decision.

“The big screens in the stadium are actually up really high. So it’s actually quite tough for referees and assistants to see real detail in it.

“That was one of the tricky parts of it, we didn’t get a great view. So apologies if my match report was not as strong as it should have been on that, but I thought it was a definite red.”

The screens may also have played a part in an earlier decision. In the first-half, after Fraser Brown barged through the back of Luke McGrath, the TMO called on Owens to check the incident and see if it warranted a yellow card rather than a penalty. Again, the referee trusted his initial real-time, but close-up view rather than the replay on the screen up in the rafters.

“I think Nigel Owens, reflecting on it, will feel it’s a red,” adds Kinsella, reading from Law 10.4 (I), which describes when an aerial challenge is worthy of a red card.

‘(When) it’s not a fair challenge with no contest, whilst being a reckless or deliberate foul play action and the player lands in a dangerous position’”.

“You look at Rob Kearney, he’s really in no position to contest the ball. It’s not really a fair challenge, he completely takes out (Hogg’s) lower body.

“He’s obviously tracking the ball with his eyes, but that’s not referenced in the Law. It’s not deliberate foul play, but Stuart Hogg lands in such a dangerous position.

“I thought the replay showed clearly enough that his head bangs on the ground.”

Even if Hogg’s head had not connected with the turf though, Casey feels that the offence should still incur the same sanction.

“If he lands on his shoulder, it’s not (because) Rob Kearney has exerted any control to make sure he lands on his shoulder. The challenge is made and it’s a lottery at that point.”

With all that said, though, Leinster coped well in the 10 minutes they were reduced to 14 men and there is certainly no guarantee that a red card would have allowed the Warriors to turn the tide.

Far worse teams than Leinster have been galvanised with a player issued red.

Listen to the full podcast below.

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie