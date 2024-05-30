Fixture schedule released for next season's United Rugby Championship

THE ONLY THING BETTER than more rugby, is knowing who is playing rugby next season when this season has yet to finish up.

In a novel move by the BTK United Rugby Championship, they are calling the release of the 2024/25 season fixtures as ‘The first-ever in-season launch.’

Either way, it might serve to whet the appetite in some way. On the first weekend, there’s an all-Irish fixture with Munster hosting Connacht on Saturday 21 September at 5.30pm. The game will be live on RTÉ.

The night before, Leinster start their climb up the mountain when they travel to Edinburgh, that game kicking off at 7.35pm, and it will be live on TG4.

Richie Murphy’s Ulster start on 21 September when they play at Ravenhill against Glasgow Warriors, the game kicking off at 7.45pm, live on Premier Sports.