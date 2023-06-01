'For Leinster to have to pick someone because everyone else is quiet is a strange one'

BERNARD JACKMAN SAID he was surprised to hear that a lot of Leinster players are quiet and the team looked “a little bit rudderless” in the loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final last month.

The former Leinster hooker and Connacht head coach made his comments during Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for subscribers to The 42.

Jackman joined Murray Kinsella, Eoin Toolan and Gavan Casey this week to pore over each of the provinces’ 2022/23 campaigns, and look at where each of them need to improve next term.

“I actually was really shocked,” Jackman said. “Dan Leavy did a podcast, and he spoke about how Ross Molony has to start the final because everyone else is so quiet, and he’s there for his leadership.

“Ross Molony has been brilliant this season and he gives so much, but when you look at that team and the level of player that’s there, the experience they have – to actually think that Leinster have to pick someone because everyone else is quiet is a strange one, it’s a very strange scenario.

“It doesn’t stop them being brilliant rugby players, it doesn’t stop them winning for Ireland, but for whatever reason someone from that group who knows them and played with them feels there’s … it doesn’t always necessarily mean that being quiet doesn’t mean you’re a leader [but] you know, when the shit hit the fan, James Ryan gone off with Sexton not playing, they looked a little bit rudderless, to be fair, and that’s a surprise.”

