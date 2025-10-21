More Stories
Tadhg Beirne. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Porter, Sheehan, Conan, Gibson-Park and Beirne up for Rugby Writers Player of the Year

Djougang, Wafer, Hogan, Dalton and King make shortlist for women’s award.
2.06pm, 21 Oct 2025
ANDREW PORTER, DAN Sheehan, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne have been nominated for the Guinness Rugby Writers Player of the Year Award.

Linda Djougang, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Dalton and Erin King are on the shortlist for the women’s award.

brittany-hogan Brittany Hogan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Nominated for Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year are Niall Comerford, Dylan O’Grady, and Mark Roche. Vying for the Women’s 7s Player of the Year title are Lucinda Kinghan, Hannah Clarke, and Kate Farrell-McCabe.

The Dave Guiney Team of the Year accolade has three contenders: Leinster, the Ireland Women’s XV, and the Lions.

“The past season has been a truly memorable one, marked by significant achievements such as the Ireland Women’s historic Rugby World Cup quarter-final, Leinster’s URC triumph, and the Lions’ compelling series win in Australia,” said John Fallon, chair of the Rugby Writers of Ireland.

“The talent and dedication displayed across all categories is immense, and we look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions.”

 

2025 Guinness Rugby Writers Award Nominees:

Women’s XV Player of the Year:

  • Linda Djougang
  • Erin King
  • Aoife Wafer
  • Brittany Hogan
  • Aoife Dalton

Men’s XV Player of the Year:

  • Tadhg Beirne
  • Andrew Porter
  • Dan Sheehan
  • Jack Conan
  • Jamison Gibson-Park

Men’s 7s Player of the Year:

  • Niall Comerford
  • Dylan O’Grady
  • Mark Roche

Women’s 7s Player of the Year:

  • Lucinda Kinghan
  • Hannah Clarke
  • Kate Farrell-McCabe

Dave Guiney Team of the Year:

  • Leinster 
  • Ireland Women
  • British & Irish Lions

 

