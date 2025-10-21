ANDREW PORTER, DAN Sheehan, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne have been nominated for the Guinness Rugby Writers Player of the Year Award.
Porter, Sheehan, Conan, Gibson-Park and Beirne up for Rugby Writers Player of the Year
ANDREW PORTER, DAN Sheehan, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Beirne have been nominated for the Guinness Rugby Writers Player of the Year Award.
Linda Djougang, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan, Aoife Dalton and Erin King are on the shortlist for the women’s award.
Brittany Hogan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Nominated for Ireland Men’s 7s Player of the Year are Niall Comerford, Dylan O’Grady, and Mark Roche. Vying for the Women’s 7s Player of the Year title are Lucinda Kinghan, Hannah Clarke, and Kate Farrell-McCabe.
The Dave Guiney Team of the Year accolade has three contenders: Leinster, the Ireland Women’s XV, and the Lions.
“The past season has been a truly memorable one, marked by significant achievements such as the Ireland Women’s historic Rugby World Cup quarter-final, Leinster’s URC triumph, and the Lions’ compelling series win in Australia,” said John Fallon, chair of the Rugby Writers of Ireland.
“The talent and dedication displayed across all categories is immense, and we look forward to celebrating these outstanding contributions.”
2025 Guinness Rugby Writers Award Nominees:
Women’s XV Player of the Year:
Men’s XV Player of the Year:
Men’s 7s Player of the Year:
Women’s 7s Player of the Year:
Dave Guiney Team of the Year:
