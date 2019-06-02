This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I made my dreams come true' – Ruiz Jr revels in Joshua shock

Anthony Joshua has said he will exercise his rematch clause.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Jun 2019, 9:31 AM
1 hour ago 5,423 Views 7 Comments
Andy Ruiz Jr. (right) celebrates after his stunning win over Anthony Joshua
Image: Al Bello
Andy Ruiz Jr. (right) celebrates after his stunning win over Anthony Joshua
Andy Ruiz Jr. (right) celebrates after his stunning win over Anthony Joshua
Image: Al Bello

ANDY RUIZ JR was left stunned after making his “dreams come true” by shocking Anthony Joshua to be crowned the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent.

Ruiz Jr defied the odds as he dethroned WBA, IBF and WBO holder Joshua via a seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Joshua was expected to preserve his perfect record to 23-0, however, the British star slipped to 22-1 after being sent to the canvas on four occasions by Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz Jr – a replacement challenger after Jarrell Miller failed a drugs tests – revelled in his huge upset.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming about, this is what I’ve been working hard for,” Ruiz told DAZN after his stunning victory. “I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true.”

Ruiz Jr came into the fight 32-1 having won his last three fights and 21 in his career by knockout.

But despite his prowess, Joshua begged Ruiz Jr simply to bring him a fight at weigh-ins on Friday.

“Bring a good fight tomorrow, please,” Joshua said. “That’s what I said. Just bring a good fight tomorrow — and good luck.”

Ruiz Jr certainly brought a fight as the referee waved off the bout in front of a stunned crowd.

“I just want to thank all my team, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, my dad, my whole family,” Ruiz said. “And sky’s the limit baby.” 

Joshua said he will exercise his rematch clause after losing his three belts to the heavy underdog.

In his United States debut, Joshua – after flooring his American-born Mexican opponent in the third round – was sent to the canvas on four occasions before the referee waved off the bout.

Asked if he will exercise his rematch clause, Joshua told Sky Sports: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.

“I’ve got to get that armoury. This is the risk you take, we’ll bounce back, every fighter deserves respect. 

“I respect every fighter, once you’re in there it is guts and glory, this is all part of the legacy and glory. It’s how strong I come back. He is the champ for now but I shall return.

Ruiz Joshua Boxing Ruiz knocks down Joshua during the third round. Source: Frank Franklin II

“Boxing is a tough sport,” Joshua said. “I train hard, I stay dedicated and I just got beat by a good fighter, it will be interesting to see how far he can go.

“I have to bounce back. This is all part of the story and journey.” Joshua added: “Fighter at heart, boxer by trade. He done well. Everyone came out for a good night of boxing. It’s got people talking. More life to the heavyweight division.

“When your legs are all over the place you try to stabilise your mind and body. They can’t box with me so they go for big shots. But congrats to the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion. My team put together a strong team but we’ll bounce back.”

After the bout, promoter Eddie Hear added: “AJ got sloppy. He got caught and never recovered. “AJ will be back – we’ll make the rematch in the UK in November or December.”

