Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Third anti-doping violation sees UFC heavyweight banned for life

Ruslan Magomedov is the first fighter to receive a lifetime ban under the USADA-administered programme.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,341 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4572888
Former UFC fighter Ruslan Magomedov.
RUSLAN MAGOMEDOV’S TIME as a UFC athlete is over after the Russian heavyweight was handed a lifetime ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

Magomedov (14-1) is the first fighter to be banned for life since the leading organisation in mixed martial arts put its anti-doping programme in the hands of USADA almost four years ago.

The 32-year-old, who had a 3-0 record under the UFC banner, has been sanctioned for committing three separate violations since September 2016.

The first failed test — due to the presence of the banned substance ostarine — resulted in a two-year suspension. Magomedov then tested positive for metabolites of an anabolic steroid in October 2018. He committed a third violation in February by refusing to submit an out-of-competition sample to a doping control officer.

Magomedov was signed by the UFC in 2014 on the back of a win against former heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia for the Fight Nights Global promotion in Moscow.

He went on to record unanimous-decision victories over Viktor Pesta, Josh Copeland and Shawn Jordan, the latter — and most recent — occurring on the main card of UFC 192 in October 2015. 

