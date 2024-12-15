Southampton sack manager Russell Martin

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SACKED manager Russell Martin.

The Saints lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham this evening, with all of the goals coming in the first half.

Martin was forced to listen to a barrage of derogatory chants from his own fans throughout the 90 minutes at St Mary’s after they suffered a 13th defeat out of 16 Premier League matches this season.

A statement from the club released tonight said: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our men’s first team manager, Russell Martin.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the play-off final win in May.

“Current Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.”