Russell Martin's dreadful start as Rangers manager continues

TEENAGER FINDLAY Curtis rescued ragged Rangers with a late strike in a 1-1 William Hill Premiership draw at St Mirren to leave Russell Martin still looking for his first league win in charge.

The visitors started without a recognised centre-forward, with midfielder Thelo Aasgaard leading the line, and they found themselves behind in the 33rd minute when Saints striker Jonah Ayunga raced through to beat goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Martin changed tactics and personnel in the second half, and in the 78th minute, 18-year-old substitute Curtis drilled in the equaliser with his third goal of the season, but a point was all that could be mustered and left under-fire Martin with three wins in nine games as Gers boss.

The Light Blues have drawn against Motherwell, Dundee and the Buddies, the first time since 1989 that Rangers have gone without a victory in their first three league games, and Celtic can go nine points clear of their rivals if they win the Old Firm game at Ibrox next Sunday.

However, first, Gers have to rescue their Champions League hopes with a trip to Club Brugge on Wednesday, where they look to claw back a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of the play-off.

There were eyebrows raised before the game when it emerged that Aasgaard’s first start would be at centre-forward, with Danilo and Hamza Igamane starting on the bench and Cyriel Dessers still injured.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez took over from suspended Nasser Djiga, while midfielder Lyall Cameron replaced Mohamed Diomande.

In the fifth minute of a battle for ascendancy, Saints goalkeeper Shamal George made a fine save from Oliver Antman’s 20-yard drive.

In the 21st minute, Buddies’ battling midfielder Killian Phillips ended a fine move by scuffing his shot from 14 yards and — at the other end — Cameron volleyed a dipping cross from left-back Jayden Meghoma.

St Mirren looked sharper and more aggressive, and striker Mikael Mandron just failed to get enough on a terrific Phillips cross to the back post.

However, when Mandron split open the visiting defence with an incisive pass to fellow forward Ayunga, he left Gers captain John Souttar trailing and confidently drove the ball past Butland.

The away side fought back, and minutes later George somehow managed to claw the ball away from Aasgaard just yards from goal, before clutching Djeidi Gassama’s curling shot from the edge of the box.

Martin was forced to take action at the break, and Danilo and Mikey Moore replaced Antman and Meghoma and went to a back three.

Rangers looked pepped-up, but it was not long before Butland was diving to save Ayunga’s angled drive and the hosts, stronger and more cohesive, continued to threaten.

In the 65th minute, Diomande replaced Aasgaard, and club captain James Tavernier then came on for Max Aarons, while St Mirren’s Evan Mooney took over from Ayunga.

St Mirren’s final shot or pass let them down on several occasions, and they were made to pay when Curtis, on for Joe Rothwell, picked up a clearance from a corner and drilled a shot low past George and into the net.

Rangers pressed for the winner in the final stages, and George made a good save from Tavernier’s shot from distance, and Butland tipped an Alex Gogic header over the crossbar, as the match ended in excitement and boos from the travelling fans at the final whistle.