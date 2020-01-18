This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
James Bergin leads the way as Kilkenny's Conahy Shamrocks win All-Ireland club junior crown

The captain scored 12 points as his side saw off Cork champions Russell Rovers.

By Trevor Spillane Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 6:51 PM
File photo of James Bergin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of James Bergin.
File photo of James Bergin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Russell Rovers [Cork] 0-15

Conahy Shamrocks [Kilkenny] 0-22 

Trevor Spillane reports from Croke Park

A SUPERB PERFORMANCE from James Bergin saw Conahy Shamrocks taste All-Ireland club glory.

Bergin played a captain’s role, scoring 0-12 as the Kilkenny club saw off Cork’s Russell Rovers to land their second junior title.

Conahy, who also took the spoils back in 2008, played a fast and direct style of hurling which paved the way to success. They made a fine start to the game, opening up a four-point gap (0-6 to 0-2) by the 13th minute thanks in the main to good scores from Kieran Mooney (0-2), Eoin Cahill and Bill Murphy.

Russell Rovers rallied and, with the help of full-forward Josh Beausang, clawed the gap back. Three Beausang frees in quick succession brought them to within two points of the leaders by the 21st minute, but Conahy wouldn’t be caught. Bergin fired over the next three scores, all from frees, to stretch the lead again. Although Beausang did reply with a 65, the Shamrocks were four clear at the break (0-11 to 0-7).

The Kilkenny side were quick out of the blocks in the second half, moving seven points clear thanks to Mooney (0-2) and Bergin. From there they never looked back, posting a reply every time Russell Rovers managed a score of their own in the third quarter. With Bergin taking his tally into double figures they held on for a comfortable victory.

Scorers for Russell Rovers: Josh Beausang (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 65); Brian Hartnett (0-4, 0-3 frees); Luke Duggan Murphy (0-2); Ross Walsh, Daniel Moynihan (0-1, free each); Kieran Walsh, Daniel O’Brien (0-1 each).

Scorers for Conahy Shamrocks: – James Bergin (0-12, 0-8 frees); Kieran Mooney (0-4); Donal Brennan (0-2); Eddie Delaney, Tom Phelan, Eoin Cahill, Bill Murphy (0-1 each).

Russell Rovers

1 Ross Walsh

2 Kevin O’Brien

3 Eoghan O’Sullivan

4 Paul Lane

5 Chris Ruddy

6 John Paul Ivers

7 James Kenefick

 8 Kevin Tattan

9 Kieran Walsh

10 Jack McGrath

11 Luke Duggan Murphy

12 Daniel Moynihan

13 Kevin Moynihan

14 Josh Beausang

15 Brian Hartnett

Subs:

20 Daniel O’Brien for Beausang, 30 mins

Conahy Shamrocks

1 Padraic Delaney

2 Simon Callinan

3 Davy Healy

4 Liam Cass

5 Darren Cuddihy

6 Brian Healy

7 Eoin Carroll

8 Donal Brennan

9 Eddie Delaney

10 Tom Phelan

11 John Mullan

12 Eoin Cahill

13 James Bergin

14 Kieran Mooney

15 Bill Murphy

Subs:

17 Alan Healy for Cuddihy, 48 mins

18 Tom Rice for Cahill, 60 mins

19 Tom Nolan for Murphy, 60 mins

 

