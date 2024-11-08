Van Nistelrooy keen to return to Man Utd assistant role under Amorim

INTERIM BOSS RUUD van Nistelrooy is keen to become Manchester United manager one day but says he wants to return to his role as assistant coach after handing the reins to Ruben Amorim.

Having returned to Old Trafford as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants in the summer, the former striker has stepped up as caretaker manager since his compatriot was sacked at the start of last week.

Van Nistelrooy takes charge for the fourth and final time on Sunday, when Leicester – the side beaten 5-2 in the Carabao Cup in his first match in charge – arrive in the Premier League.

Amorim begins as head coach the following day and will be bringing in his own staff, raising questions over fan favourite Van Nistelrooy’s future despite having a deal until 2026.

Sunday could end being his second Old Trafford farewell, but the Dutchman hopes to stay on with a club would like manage on a full-time basis one day.

“First of all, it was a special period – it is still, of course,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“I called it an important period because I think it was important to get through the four games as good as we could.

“I think we’ve done very well so far. The players have reacted very well in the games.

“Obviously the focus now is to build on that and show that on Sunday with a big game ahead and a massive three points that are there to win.

“I don’t know if it will be very emotional. I take it very pragmatic as well, although I am proud to be able to fulfil this.

“We’ll see how I feel on Sunday and other than that, there’s not much more news than yesterday evening.

“I think Ruben and I are in that sense focusing on our teams and our games.

“He’s focusing on Braga and his team (Sporting Lisbon), I’m focusing on Leicester with my team and see if things can come together in the near future.”

Asked if he would like to manage United one day, the former PSV boss said: “Yeah, of course I thought this through well when I made the decision to come to United as an assistant manager or assistant coach.

“I thought that through and I knew that coming to Manchester United was for me a special occasion, where I felt I wanted to be part of this journey with the club in also an assistant role.

“I had clear ambitions to manage, I made the decision to sign a two-year deal as an assistant and I’m still in that frame of mind to stay in that capacity.”