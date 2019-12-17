This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former stars Van Nistelrooy and Stekelenburg join Dutch coaching staff for Euro 2020

Ronald Koeman has added to his set-up.

By AFP Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 6:06 PM
8 minutes ago 157 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4938443
RVN has been working as PSV Eindhoven's U19 coach.
Image: Imago/PA Images
RVN has been working as PSV Eindhoven's U19 coach.
RVN has been working as PSV Eindhoven's U19 coach.
Image: Imago/PA Images

EX-NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONALS RUUD van Nistelrooy and Maarten Stekelenburg will join the national team’s coaching set-up for Euro 2020, the Dutch Football Association [KNVB] have announced.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy, 43, will be released from his role as PSV Eindhoven’s youth coach for the competition.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for me as an assistant coach to be part of the staff of the Orange for this final tournament,” van Nistelrooy said in a KNVB statement.

Stekelenburg, 47, starts his role alongside boss Ronald Koeman immediately.

“After all the great years with the KNVB youth teams, this is of course an excellent opportunity to work at the highest level,” said Stekelenburg, who coached the Dutch under 19 side.

After friendlies against the United States and Spain, Koeman’s side face Austria, Ukraine and one of the four playoff winners in Amsterdam in Group C.

Forward Memphis Depay is a doubt for the Netherlands’ first major finals appearance since 2014 after he was ruled out for up to six months with a knee injury suffered last weekend playing for club Lyon.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie