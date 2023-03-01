How the explosive Ryan Baird put his hand up for Ireland in a big way

IT DIDN’T TAKE long for Ryan Baird to make his presence felt for Ireland in Rome last weekend, having been sent on by Ireland boss Andy Farrell with 28 minutes left.

The Leinster man was soon showing his handling skill with this slick sweep pass in the build-up to Bundee Aki’s non-try.

But arguably his most crucial involvement came in the 64th minute with the tension rising at Stadio Olimpico.

Ireland were only 24-20 ahead when Baird swooped over a Josh van der Flier tackle to earn a breakdown turnover penalty.

Baird’s timing is perfect as he beats Italy hooker Luca Bigi in the race to the ball, getting his hands on it before Bigi can hit him. The Irish forward then shows great strength to keep his right hand connected to the ball even as Italy lock Niccolò Cannone arrives in to try and clear him away.

Penalty Ireland. Ross Byrne kicks it and Ireland have a little more breathing room at 27-20.

There was frustration for Baird soon after as he knocked the ball on but Byrne’s passed dipped away notably at the tail end, making it difficult for 6ft 6ins Baird to stoop and catch it.

Ireland just about survived the ensuing scrum attack as Juan Ignacio Brex’s kick bounced dead when opportunity beckoned. Suitably warned, Farrell’s men responded with a brilliant 18-phase try of their own.

Baird featured prominently.

He carried the ball twice. Once off an inside pass from Byrne, the other time one-out off scrum-half Conor Murray. But most impressive were Baird’s more passes during the attacking set.

First, he played this clever one-two with Murray close to the ruck.

Ireland have intermittently used this play in recent seasons but it’s notable that Baird – not a regular in the frontline matchday 23 – is on the same wavelength as Murray. It’s good communication and execution.

Soon after, Baird plays a sharp tip-in pass to Caelan Doris for the crucial carry just before Murray snipes and offloads to try-scorer Mack Hansen.

Having played a notable part in that game-sealing score, Baird helped to deny the Italians any late consolation score.

He made a fine read and jump at the tail of the Irish lineout in the 75th minute to produce this excellent lineout steal.

This effort shows Baird’s explosive jumping power but also underlines how he has continued to be a student of the set-piece.

Watch below how Baird and Peter O’Mahony get a dynamic lift on James Ryan, who briefly leaves their grip in the air such is the power.

There was some late frustration for Baird at an attacking Irish maul as he was adjudged to have taken it to ground by falling over, but this was an impressive replacement appearance from the 23-year-old.

Speaking post-match, Baird shared the mindset he carried off the bench.

“My focus was just to be present out there, play what was in front of me,” he explained.

“Use my strengths, lineouts, and just playing off the lads, know what I mean? Great tackle and I saw the ball [for his turnover] and I thought, ‘F*ck it, I’ll dive on it.’ So I was just out there playing whatever was in front of me.

“A lot of the work is done in the middle of the week. I put on my sheet today just, ‘Trust.’ I went out and just trusted it, I didn’t think much out there to be honest, whatever was in front of me, just go and do that. I visualised a lot of it during the week.”

We wondered what Baird’s sheet is.

Is that his list of goals or targets before the game?

“Yeah, I’d just put down the points the night before, journaling, I’ll list out a couple of things I want to focus on. A lot of us do that.

“Kind of just zone in, because you’ve taken in so much information throughout the week, as the week goes on. You just want to slowly funnel it into two or three words that are going to stick out to you. And then you just go for those in the game.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Caelan Doris with Baird. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“The last bit is trust – trust that you know the majority of information and have two or three cues that just kicks it in, so I’ve them written on my wrist.”

We asked what he had written on his wrist for the game in Rome, but Baird opted to keep that detail to himself.

Last Friday after Ireland’s captain’s run at the stadium, Baird lay on the ground for 10 minutes just looking around the place. It was the venue for his Ireland debut off the bench two years ago, so it will always be a special ground for him.

Making last Saturday even more magical was the presence of his dad, Andrew, and his two younger brothers, Cameron and Zach.

Cameron is currently on Erasmus studying in Barcelona, while Zach has been pushing hard to get into the Ireland U20s squad and has big rugby ambitions of his own. Baird’s father understandably loved watching him in the green jersey.

“He’s just so proud of me, I’m just so thankful to him,” said Ryan.

“When I see my brothers, one is in Spain so I don’t see him that often during the year. He’s always trying to get me to maximise my performances and to have him there witnessing it is great.

“And my youngest brother, trying to inspire him to get his best potential out on the rugby pitch. If I can do that and he takes something from seeing me, then it’s a job well done.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Baird now has nine caps for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

After one of his best performances for Ireland last weekend, Baird is intent on making an impact in the final two games of the Six Nations.

He has put his hand up for involvement against Scotland in two weekends’ time and just wants to contribute as part of this excellent squad.

“It’s a great team,” says Baird.

“Credit to Faz, the environment he has created, the culture, it’s really special. When you’re on, you’re so focused, everyone wants to improve, everyone wants to learn, feed off each other. But then when the meetings are over, it’s fun.

“Faz makes jokes, it’s a great group. We work really hard then come down and chill out as well because that is important.”