Irish defender swaps one League One club for another as he returns from loan spell

IRISH DEFENDER Ryan Delaney has returned to parent club Rochdale, after spending the first half of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who started out in the League of Ireland with Wexford, only joined Rochdale in January 2018, after two years at Burton Albion.

He made 16 appearances during the loan spell following a move in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs are hovering perilously close to League One’s relegation zone at present, with Rochdale 18th and AFC Wimbledon 19th.

Delaney is one of a number of Irish players at the club, who are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy — son of the Cork GAA legend.

Also on the books at Spotland Stadium are Eoghan O’Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Paul McShane and Jimmy Ryan.

Want to thank everyone involved with the club, from the coaches players & fans for making me feel welcome! All the best for the rest of the season👊🏻💙 https://t.co/6hNF7C13wY — Ryan Delaney (@RyanDelaney_96) January 6, 2020

