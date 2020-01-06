This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish defender swaps one League One club for another as he returns from loan spell

Ryan Delaney is going back to Rochdale.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 6 Jan 2020, 4:02 PM
Ryan Delaney (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ryan Delaney (file pic).
Ryan Delaney (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRISH DEFENDER Ryan Delaney has returned to parent club Rochdale, after spending the first half of the season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old, who started out in the League of Ireland with Wexford, only joined Rochdale in January 2018, after two years at Burton Albion.

He made 16 appearances during the loan spell following a move in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs are hovering perilously close to League One’s relegation zone at present, with Rochdale 18th and AFC Wimbledon 19th.

Delaney is one of a number of Irish players at the club, who are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy — son of the Cork GAA legend.

Also on the books at Spotland Stadium are Eoghan O’Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Paul McShane and Jimmy Ryan.

