Fraser declines contract extension, will miss most of Bournemouth's relegation battle

BOURNEMOUTH MIDFIELDER RYAN Fraser will be eligible to play just two more games for the south coast club after declining the offer of a contract extension.

The Premier League will restart this evening with Bournemouth in the relegation zone, 18th and level on points with West Ham and Watford in the places above.

Fraser, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, will see his contract expire on 30 June and the club this morning confirmed that he has declined an extension.

The 26-year-old has been training with the club and, if selected, would be eligible for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace and next week’s visit to Wolves.

Eddie Howe’s side have successfully signed up Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels to short-term deals to cover the remaining nine matches of the 2019/20 season.