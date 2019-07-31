Ireland underage international impresses for Bayern Munich against Tottenham in Audi Cup

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Ryan Johansson impressed for Bayern Munich on Wednesday night as the Bundesliga champions lost on penalties to Tottenham in the final of the Audi Cup.

The 18-year-old, who was replaced by David Alaba in the second half, played an hour in defence alongside Germany international Niklas Süle and French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, with Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

Johansson battles for possession with Harvey David White at the Allianz Arena. Source: DPA/PA Images

Goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen saw Spurs go 2-0 ahead, before Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies drew the German champions level after the break.

Spurs, who had Ireland U21 striker Troy Parrott on the bench at the Allianz Arena in Munich, prevailed 6-5 on spot kicks thanks to a stop from Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on Jerome Boateng.

Johansson, who was born in Luxembourg but has declared his commitment for Ireland, played against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup and was also on the bench against AC Milan and Real Madrid last week.

He made his Ireland U19 international debut last September against Wales, but was absent for the recent Uefa U19 European Championships in Armenia, where Tom Mohan’s young side made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Parrott featured against Juventus and Real Madrid, but did not make an appearance against Bayern on Wednesday as Tottenham now prepare to complete their pre-season preparations against Inter Milan on Sunday afternoon in London.

