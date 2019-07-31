This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland underage international impresses for Bayern Munich against Tottenham in Audi Cup

Ryan Johansson played 60 minutes for Bayern while Troy Parrott was an unused substitute for Spurs.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 10:08 PM
25 minutes ago 3,498 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4748394

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Ryan Johansson impressed for Bayern Munich on Wednesday night as the Bundesliga champions lost on penalties to Tottenham in the final of the Audi Cup.

The 18-year-old, who was replaced by David Alaba in the second half, played an hour in defence alongside Germany international Niklas Süle and French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, with Manuel Neuer between the sticks.

Audi Cup - Bayern Munich - Tottenham Hotspur Johansson battles for possession with Harvey David White at the Allianz Arena. Source: DPA/PA Images

Goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen saw Spurs go 2-0 ahead, before Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies drew the German champions level after the break.

Spurs, who had Ireland U21 striker Troy Parrott on the bench at the Allianz Arena in Munich, prevailed 6-5 on spot kicks thanks to a stop from Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on Jerome Boateng.

Johansson, who was born in Luxembourg but has declared his commitment for Ireland, played against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup and was also on the bench against AC Milan and Real Madrid last week.

He made his Ireland U19 international debut last September against Wales, but was absent for the recent Uefa U19 European Championships in Armenia, where Tom Mohan’s young side made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Parrott featured against Juventus and Real Madrid, but did not make an appearance against Bayern on Wednesday as Tottenham now prepare to complete their pre-season preparations against Inter Milan on Sunday afternoon in London.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie