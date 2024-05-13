Huge boost for Leinster as Ryan, Keenan, and Connors return

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN handed a huge boost for the business end of the season with news that second row James Ryan, fullback Hugo Keenan, and flanker Will Connors are all available to make their returns from injury in this weekend’s URC clash with Ulster.

With the Champions Cup final against Toulouse to come in two weekends’ time, their fitness is extremely welcome for Leinster boss Leo Cullen.

However, there remains doubt over outside centre Garry Ringrose, who Leinster say continues to be assessed due to his shoulder injury.

Advertisement

There had been fears that Ryan’s season could be over after he had surgery on a ruptured bicep in the wake of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign but Leinster say the experienced lock is now available for selection against Ulster this Saturday.

Keenan has been struggling with a hip injury and has only played once since the Six Nations, but Leinster say he is also expected to return to full training this week and will be available against Ulster.

Connors was due to start last weekend’s URC win over the Ospreys in Dublin but withdrew at a late stage on a precautionary basis. Leinster say that the back row is returning to full training this week and is available to Cullen for the visit to Ulster.

Ringrose’s involvement against Ulster and in the Champions Cup final remains uncertain due to his ongoing shoulder issue, which he has been dealing with since before the Six Nations.

Leinster say Ringrose will be monitored again this week before a final decision is made on whether he could feature against Ulster.

Meanwhile, hooker Lee Barron’s season is over after he had a procedure on the shoulder injury he picked up during the recent URC tour of South Africa, while centre Liam Turner will miss the Ulster game due to an arm injury.

With wing Tommy O’Brien having made his return against the Ospreys, lock/back row Alex Soroka is now the only senior player on Leinster’s longer-term injury list as he continues to rehab a foot issue.