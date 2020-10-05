Irish defender Ryan Nolan begins 'new chapter' with La Liga club Getafe

Ryan Nolan pictured at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, the home ground of Getafe.

RYAN NOLAN IS looking forward to making a fresh start after confirming that he has joined La Liga club Getafe.

Nolan signed a three-year deal with Arezzo last summer following his departure from Inter Milan. However, the Serie C outfit announced a fortnight ago that the 21-year-old centre-back had reached an agreement with the club for his contract to be terminated.

Nolan has now returned to Spain, the country he relocated to from Clare with his family at the age of eight.

He joined Inter in 2015 after being scouted by the Italian giants. The former Republic of Ireland U18 international went on to captain the Nerazzurri’s youth team.

Nolan will initially link up with Getafe’s B team, who compete in Segunda Division B – the third tier of Spanish football.

“Really happy and excited to start this new chapter in my career,” he posted on Instagram.