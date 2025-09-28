Advertisement
Shane Lowry makes the decisive putt to ensure Europe retain the Ryder Cup

Lowry’s half-point took Europe to the magic 14-point mark.
9.51pm, 28 Sep 2025
EUROPE WILL RETAIN the Ryder Cup after Shane Lowry secured a vital half-point in his singles match against Russell Henley.

Lowry held his nerve to make birdie on the 18th hole as America piled on the pressure, threatening a historic comeback and putting Europe’s celebrations on ice.

Keegan Bradley’s side trailed 12-5 at the start of play on Sunday, with Europe needing just 2.5 points to secure an iconic away win.

But America piled on the pressure at Bethpage Black, with Cameron Young and Justin Thomas both winning their matches on the 18th green to put the first two points on the board, before Xander Schauffele beat Jon Rahm 4&3 to add a third.

Bryson DeChambeau staged a comeback all of his own, overturning a five-hole deficit against Matt Fitzpatrick to secure a potentially invaluable half-point, while Scottie Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy by a hole.

Ludvig Aberg’s 2&1 victory against Patrick Cantlay was the only European victory at the top of the order, but Lowry’s half against Henley moved Europe to the magic 14-point mark needed to retain the cup.

