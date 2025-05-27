Senegal star Sadio Mané will miss Ireland friendly in Dublin

SENEGAL WILL BE without star striker Sadio Mané when they travel to the Aviva Stadium for next week’s end-of-season friendly against the Republic of Ireland.
The former Liverpool star, now plying his trade with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is the most notable omission from Pape Thiaw’s 26-man squad.
Thiaw described Mané’s absence as a “personal decision”.
Senegal’s squad for their trip to Dublin on 6 June and to play England in Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on 10 June contains a host of familiar Premier League talent including Everton duo Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ilman Ndiaye, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, Tottenham’s Pape Matar Sarr and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr.
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly, both formerly of Chelsea, are also included.
Senegal squad
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), Mory Diaw (Rodez AF), Yehvann Diouf (Stade Reims)
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Abdou Diallo (Al-Arabi), Moussa Niakhate (Olympique Lyon), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Antoine Mendy (OGC Nice), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray), El Hadji Malick Diouf (SK Slavia Prague)
Midfielders: Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Lamine Camara (AS Monaco), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur), Pape Gueye (Villarreal CF), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Krépin Diatta (AS Monaco), Habib Diarra (RC Strasbourg), Mamadou Lamine Camara (Renaissance de Berkane)
Attackers: Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace), Cherif Ndiaye (FK Crvena zvezda), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Boulaye Dia (Lazio), Abdallah Sima (Stade Brestois), Cheikh Sabaly (FC Metz), Idrissa Gueye (FC Metz)
