Friday 28 January 2022
St Pat's announce signing of West Ham 'keeper on loan as Jaros' next move is confirmed

Joseph Anang will spend the season on loan at Richmond Park.

Image: St Patrick's Athletic Twitter
Image: St Patrick's Athletic Twitter

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have found their successor to goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros: the Inchicore club have signed West Ham’s Joseph Anang on loan for the 2022 season. 

The Ghanian-born ‘keeper is 21, and had been on loan with League Two side Stevenage, for whom he played 18 times before returning to West Ham. He is contracted to the club until 2024, and has represented England at U20 level.

“It feels very good to be here. I know St Pat’s is one of the biggest clubs in Ireland and I’m really excited to be here”, said Anang. “I heard about the interest a couple of weeks ago and I spoke to Alfie Lewis, who I played with at West Ham, he loved his time in Ireland and said great things about St Pat’s.

“Having spoken to the club and found out about the league, it was a no-brainer for me to come here.”

Manager Tim Clancy said Pat’s “are delighted to get a goalkeeper the calibre of Joseph into the club. He has huge potential and comes with excellent recommendations. Pat Jennings [Goalkeeper Coach] has had Joseph on the radar and to be able to secure his services is massive for us. We are all really looking forward to working with him.”

Anang arrives as a replacement for Vitezslav Jaros, who returned to parent club Liverpool at the end of a hugely successful loan season in which he won the FAI Cup and was voted Soccer Writers’ Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year. 

As Anang arrives at Richmond Park, Jaros’ next move has been announced: he has joined non-league Notts County on loan until the end of the English season in May.

“Vit comes very highly recommended to me by a friend at Liverpool and Michael Doyle has taken a number of very good references from Ireland, so we’re delighted to have him here”, said the club’s head coach Ian Burchnall. 

