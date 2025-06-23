MORE THAN TWENTY years later, it remains one of the most divisive controversies in Irish sporting history — and now the Saipan story is coming to the big screen.
Starring Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy, and Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane, Saipan will tell the story of the infamous bust-up at the 2002 World Cup that overshadowed Ireland’s tournament and split the nation.
As the first trailer — which was released on Monday — says: Choose Your Side.
Release details for the film are still to be confirmed, though it had previously been slated to his cinemas this summer.
Here's a first look at the trailer for the new Saipan film, starring Steve Coogan
