Advertisement
More Stories
Steve Coogan, left, and Eanna Hardwicke, right, will play Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane in Saipan. Aidan Monaghan
FreeBig screen

Here's a first look at the trailer for the new Saipan film, starring Steve Coogan

Choose Your Side.
10.40am, 23 Jun 2025

Vertigo Releasing / YouTube

MORE THAN TWENTY years later, it remains one of the most divisive controversies in Irish sporting history — and now the Saipan story is coming to the big screen.

Starring Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy, and Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane, Saipan will tell the story of the infamous bust-up at the 2002 World Cup that overshadowed Ireland’s tournament and split the nation.

As the first trailer — which was released on Monday — says: Choose Your Side.

Release details for the film are still to be confirmed, though it had previously been slated to his cinemas this summer.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie