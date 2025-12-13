Salah on Liverpool bench for Brighton clash

MOHAMED SALAH HAS been named on the bench for Liverpool’s match against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday after talks with manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman insisted he would have the final say on whether to bring back the Egypt international, who was omitted from the Champions League trip to Italy in midweek following explosive comments about the club.

Reports on Friday said Slot’s decision has been taken in what he feels is in the best interests of the team.

The Reds to take on Brighton this afternoon 👊🔴 #LIVBHA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2025

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after he was left on the bench for last week’s 3-3 draw at Leeds — the third match in a row that he did not start.

He also said he had no relationship with Slot when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road.

On Tuesday, Liverpool won 1-0 at Inter Milan, while the 33-year-old Salah posted a picture on social media of himself alone in a gym at the club’s training ground.

Slot said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later on Friday morning.

“I have no reasons not wanting him to stay,” he said.

Salah, who signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool in April, is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after the Brighton match.

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final taking place on January 18.

Salah, third in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts with 250 goals in 420 appearances, has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League crown during his spell on Merseyside.

He scored 29 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title but has managed just four league goals in 13 appearances this season.

Liverpool are 10th in the table after a shocking run, with two wins in their past 10 Premier League games.

Salah has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

